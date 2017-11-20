Trial to begin for N.S. man charged in death of off-duty police officer

HALIFAX — The trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer is set to begin today in Halifax.

Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell.

He's also charged with interfering with a dead body.

Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald bridge in September 2015.

Garnier was released on bail last December, but was placed under several conditions.