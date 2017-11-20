Yukon releases recreational pot policy, proposes 19 as minimum age

WHITEHORSE — The legal age for the consumption of recreational marijuana would be set at 19 in Yukon under proposals released Monday by the territory's government.

The policy also includes limiting possession to 30 grams and allowing four plants to be grown per household.

The public has until Dec. 20 to comment on the proposed framework for regulating recreational marijuana once it becomes legal next year.

The proposed rules would limit distribution and sales to government outlets, but would allow for the later development of private retail operations.

The framework separates the sale of alcohol and marijuana, and also provides for government-run pot sales online.

Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario have released plans for how they intend to regulate marijuana.

Yukon Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee describes the policy as a starting point and says the first government-run outlet will open in July.

"It will provided for legal, controlled access to cannabis that displaces illegal or criminal activity," McPhee says.

"It will prioritize public health, safety and harm reduction, with a focus on protecting youth from the negative health effects."