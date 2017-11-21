A by-the-numbers look at the auditor general's report on the Phoenix pay system
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Auditor general Michael Ferguson has taken his first close look at the federal government's problem-plagued pay system known as Phoenix. Here are some numbers from the report:
290,000: Federal employees the government has to pay regularly.
$22 billion: Annual payroll for the federal government.
80,000: Different pay rules that guide those payments.
200: Custom additions to Phoenix to handle those 80,000 rules.
494,500: Outstanding pay issues that needed to be resolved at the end of June.
150,000: Public servants who had an outstanding pay issue at the end of June.
$520 million: Total value of the pay issues that needed to be resolved at the end of June.
$540 million: Estimated spending over three years to fix Phoenix, a number Ferguson said he expects the government to blow past.
$1.2 billion: Cost over seven years it took an Australian government agency to resolve a similar pay system problem, an example Ferguson cites specifically in his report as an example of where Canada could end up.
62: Percentage of public servants who were paid incorrectly at least once during the last fiscal year, ending in March.