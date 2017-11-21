Alberta town to call byelection after councillor resigns over unpaid bill

BEAUMONT, Alta. — Taxpayers in an Alberta town will have to pay for a municipal byelection because of a spat over an unpaid bill.

Sabrina Powers was elected as a town councillor of Beaumont just south of Edmonton on Oct. 16.

But weeks after the election she found out that she owed money to the town.

Powers said she quickly paid the bill, but the mayor and other councillors called on her to resign.

According to the Local Authority Elections Act, any money owed to the municipality has to be paid in full as of nomination day, which was Sept. 16.

The town council also had the option of dismissing the issue or taking it to court.

"They asked me to resign, I chose to resign," she said Tuesday.

"I absolutely didn't have to, but my thought process was: 'If all your colleagues asked for your resignation, what would you do?'"

Powers has apologized to council and town residents.