In the news today, Nov. 21

Seven stories in the news for Monday, Nov. 20

———

FEDS ON ALERT AFTER U.S. DECISION ON HAITIANS

A decision to end a temporary residency permits for almost 60,000 Haitians in the United States has the Canadian government on alert for a potential new surge of asylum seekers. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he is following the situation closely and contingency plans are in place for a variety of "what if" scenarios. Haitians were placed on notice earlier this year, prompting waves of people to cross illegally into Canada to claim asylum.

———

MICHAEL REDHILL CAPTURES $100K GILLER PRIZE

For more than a decade, Toronto author Michael Redhill has been publishing mystery novels under the pseudonym Inger Ash Wolfe, but on Monday it was a piece of literary fiction bearing his actual name that won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize. The thriller "Bellevue Square," about a woman on the hunt for her doppelganger in Toronto, was praised by jury members for its "complex literary wonders" as it nabbed the prestigious honour.

———

QUEBEC SET TO UNVEIL PERSONAL INCOME TAX CUTS TODAY

Quebec's finance minister is expected to announce personal income tax cuts today as well as changes to the province's welfare system. Carlos Leitao will give details when he releases an economic update in Quebec City. In a video posted to Facebook last week, Leitao said Quebecers in the "middle tax brackets'' will benefit from the cuts.

———

MANITOBA THRONE SPEECH TODAY

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is to lay out its agenda for the coming year in a throne speech this afternoon. Plans are likely to include more cost-cutting measures as the government tries to fulfil a promise to cut the deficit and balance the budget by 2024. The new session comes as Premier Brian Pallister recovers from multiple fractures in his left arm after a hiking accident in New Mexico last week.

———

BODY OF MISSING QUEBEC MAN FOUND IN CALIFORNIA

The body of a 25-year-old man from Sherbrooke, Que., who had been missing for two weeks in northern California, has been found. Police in Arcata say the body of Felix Desautels-Poirier was found in a marsh in a city park by a member of his family. U.S. authorities say they are awaiting a coroner's report to determine the cause of death, but for now, they say there are no signs of criminal activity. Desautels-Poirier had travelled with friends to California and was last seen with friends in Arcata, about 500 kilometres north of San Francisco.

———

JURY SELECTION RESUMES AT TRIAL OF MAN IN POLICE DEATH

Jury selection is set to resume today in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer. Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell. The 29-year-old man is also charged with interfering with a dead body. Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

———

MONTREAL WAX MUSEUM TO UNVEIL TRUDEAU STATUE

Montreal's Grevin wax museum will unveil a statue of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tonight. It was sculpted by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray and will be housed in the museum in the downtown Montreal Eaton Centre. A spokesperson for Grevin Montreal said the real Trudeau is not expected to attend the party.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Auditor General Michael Ferguson's 2017 Fall Report will be tabled in the House of Commons.

— The fifth round of NAFTA talks are expected to wrap up today in Mexico City.

— Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will give a speech in Ottawa on the importance of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

— Statistics Canada will release the wholesale trade figures and travel data for September.

— Campaign 2000 will release its annual national Report Card on Child and Family Poverty.

— Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Liberal MP Bill Blair will make an announcement about marijuana regulations.

— The Canadian Nurses Association and MPs will discuss reducing the harms of non-medical cannabis use.

— Alberta will commemorate Holodomor, a mass famine in Ukraine the 1930s that killed millions of people.

— The Fraser Institute will release a study examining the economies of First Nations across Canada.

— Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will visit an Ottawa-area public school being renamed in her honour.