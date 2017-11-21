Kosovo president warns Russian meddling has implications for Canada

OTTAWA — Kosovo President Hashim Thaci says Russia is trying to destabilize his country and their Balkan neighbours through fake news and other disruptions.

He says this makes Canada a target too because Russia is trying to undermine the values and institutions that Kosovo shares with its Western allies.

The Kosovan leader is delivering that message in Ottawa on Tuesday where he spoke to The Canadian Press after testifying before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

Thaci praised Canada's support of his country, which was carved out of the former Yugoslavia in the decade following the 1999 NATO bombardment of the then-Serbian province of Kosovo.

Canadian warplanes took part in the NATO air attacks to counter a campaign by the then-Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic, against Kosovo's mainly ethnic Muslim population, which led to his indictment for war crimes.