MMIW inquiry hearings start in Saskatoon with families calling for justice

SASKATOON — The aunt of an Indigenous woman who was found dead at the bottom of a hotel laundry chute says families shouldn't have to continually go before the media to be heard.

Delores Stevenson testified about the death of her niece, Nadine Machiskinic, at the national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women in Saskatoon.

Stevenson said families are being repeatedly traumatized as they push for accountability in the justice system.

The coroner ruled Machiskinic's death in January 2015 was accidental, but the jury at a coroner's inquest said it could not determine the cause of her death.

Machiskinic's family has raised concerns that police did not take her death seriously.

Stevenson told the inquiry that she approached the coroner's office many times and that it has been a nightmare trying to get answers for the last 2 1/2 years.

An autopsy report said Machiskinic died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and trunk consistent with a fall. Blood tests showed Machiskinic had alcohol and a mix of methadone and three other drugs in her system, as well as high levels of sleeping medication.

The coroner said there was no evidence of foul play and no evidence of suicidal intent.

Machiskinic's family questioned how she fit through the opening of the laundry chute, which was only 53 centimetres wide, and why it took police 60 hours to begin investigating.