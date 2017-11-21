Montreal's Grevin wax museum to unveil sculpture of Justin Trudeau tonight

Montreal's Grevin wax museum will unveil a statue of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tonight.

The effigy was sculpted by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray and will be housed in the museum on the fifth floor of the downtown Montreal Eaton Centre.

Grevin Montreal is hosting a reception cocktail in the museum at 5:30 p.m. to welcome the museum's newest wax star.

A spokesperson for Grevin Montreal said the real Trudeau is not expected to attend the party.

The museum was inaugurated in 2013 and contains roughly 120 wax figures of local stars such as Ginette Reno and international celebrities including Katy Perry.

Grevin Montreal is owned by Compagnie des Alpes, the French parent company of the original Grevin, located in Paris.