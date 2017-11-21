Party at Pearson: Newfoundlanders start singalong at airport during flight delay

It was almost as if they were gathered around a campfire on a warm summer evening.

It was spontaneous, joyful and geniune.

But they have a name for that in Newfoundland and Labrador. It's called a Newfoundland Kitchen Party, and Toronto's Pearson International Airport became the stage for a great one.

The impromptu singalong began after a delayed flight when two gentlemen happened to have a guitar and an accordion handy.

Dozens gathered around the airport lobby to join in for several songs, including a young boy who stepped up with a heartful solo (at the two-minute mark below) to sing Capelin Time by The Dunne Family.

Michelle Sacrey Philpott, whose original Facebook video has almost 360,000 views, summed up the beautiful moment of camaraderie in one caption.

"This is just one of the reasons why we are proud to be a Newfoundlander."