One dead in head-on collision between tractor-trailer and car near Guelph, Ont.
GUELPH-ERAMOSA TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Police say one person is dead following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car in the Guelph, Ont., area.
Provincial police say the truck and car collided head-on on Wellington Road 124 shortly after noon on Tuesday.
They say one person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
O-P-P say investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.
