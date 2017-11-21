Watch: Weather Channel’s plan to film Georgia Dome implosion foiled by bus

When The Weather Channel set up their cameras Monday to record the planned implosion of the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, they had no idea that the only thing they’d catch on camera was the side of a bus and the sounds of their own exasperation.

A clip from the channel posted on the internet shows the cameras getting only the first tiny explosion on the front of the building before a MARTA bus pulls up directly in front of the camera, blocking the entire building from view.

The swearing of camera operators was covered with bleeps.As smoke rose into the air, the bus driver —who appeared to have paused to watch the event pulled away — revealing only the space where the building once was.

The Georgia Dome in Atlanta was one of the U.S.’s largest domed stadiums, with 71,250 seats. Nearly 2,270 kilograms of explosives were used to blast it to smithereens. The dome opened in 1992, and it was flattened in about 15 seconds.

Onlookers gathered at skyscrapers’ windows, at a restaurant atop the city’s tallest hotel, in parking lots and on nearby streets to watch the destruction of the landmark stadium.

The dome has been replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.