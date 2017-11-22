Call about suspected impaired driver leads police to knife-wielding man
ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say an investigation into a call about a suspected impaired driver ended up with officers confronting a knife-wielding man.
Responding to a 911 call, officers quickly located the suspect vehicle on Tuesday afternoon and found it had been abandoned.
Police say several more 911 calls reported a man yelling and waving a knife.
They say that within 10 minutes of the original 911 call, officers located, disarmed and arrested the man.
Investigators say he was traced back to the abandoned vehicle.
A 32-year-old Aylmer, Ont., man is charged with impaired driving, driving over 80 milligrams, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of unmarked cigarettes.