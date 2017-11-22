Canada's 150 year ends on ice, but no hockey pucks, triple jumps allowed

OTTAWA — No figure skating.

No hockey.

No racing.

No cell phones.

But other than that have fun kids!

Canadian Heritage Wednesday unveiled the details of the Canada 150 Ice Rink currently being built on the east lawn of Parliament Hill.

The rink is part of a $5.6 million budget that includes a contest to bring 32 peewee house league hockey teams from across the country to Ottawa for a tournament after Christmas. The rink comes complete with cooling system, grandstands and boards.

But outside of the tournament and a few other assorted events, there will be no hockey allowed on the ice. Also no food, no rough housing, no tag, no figure or speed skating, and no carrying of children.

The list of rules also includes no going on the ice without skates on unless you're in a stroller or a wheelchair. Helmets are strongly recommended but not mandatory except for those in strollers or wheelchairs.

Public skating on the rink will begin at 9 a.m. on December 7, and run through Dec. 31. Skating is free but you have to reserve a 45-minute spot in advance.

The rink is one of the final events of Canada's 150th birthday celebration year which culminates on New Year's Eve with fireworks on Parliament Hill.

If you can't skate on the rink, you can watch it from your couch on a webcam.