News / Canada

Edmonton Eskimos 'need to have conversation' about changing name: Notley

Alberta Premier Rachel Notleyspeaks at business luncheon put on by the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, Monday, November 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Alberta Premier Rachel Notleyspeaks at business luncheon put on by the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, Monday, November 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the Edmonton Eskimos should lead a discussion about changing the CFL team's nickname — one that some consider offensive.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Notley says it would show good leadership for the franchise to engage the community — including Indigenous people — in the conversation.

Notley adds that while she won't tell the team what to do, she would like to hear what people have to say about the issue.

Many consider the word Eskimo a slur, or at least an uncomfortable vestige of colonialism for Inuit people.

There have been periodic calls in recent years for the Edmonton team to change its name.

The team said this month it was keenly listening to all input, including from loyal season ticket holders and other fans.

— Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: CFL, sports, Edmonton Eskimos

Most Popular