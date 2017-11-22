Immigration qualification based on 'excessive demand" must change: minister

Canada's immigration minister says changes must be made to current rules barring potential immigrants from settling in the country if they're deemed to place excessive demand on the medical or social system.

Ahmed Hussen says section 38-1C of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act is unfair, out of date and not in line with Canadian values.

Hussen made the comments in front of the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration, which is studying medical inadmissibility criteria for newcomers.

The section in question stipulates that a person will be found inadmissible to Canada if they have a condition deemed likely to place an excessive burden on health-care or social services.

The committee has heard from several witnesses over three sessions, several of whom argue the section is discriminatory toward people with disabilities and should be scrapped altogether.