In the news today, Nov. 22

LIBERALS TO UNVEIL NATIONAL HOUSING STRATEGY

The federal government will unveil its highly anticipated national housing strategy today, with the Liberals looking to ease the concerns of Canadians who fear being priced out of the market. The plan will put a heavy focus on housing supply — building tens of thousands of affordable housing units over the next decade — and repurposing other cash to maintain housing supplements.

FEDS' TAX PROPOSALS STILL NEED WORK, CRITICS SAY

A coalition of industry groups says Bill Morneau must make more changes to the tax proposals he first unveiled last summer to ensure he addresses persistent concerns in the small-business community. The group, which was formed in recent months to oppose the finance minister's tax-reform plan, is urging him to go further — beyond the adjustments he made to calm an uproar that dogged him for months.

RACHEL NOTLEY MAKES PLEA FOR PIPELINES

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley issued warnings to all political parties to take off their partisan blinders or both the environment and Canada's energy industry will fail. Notley was in Ottawa on Tuesday as part of an effort to solicit support for pipeline expansions. In a speech at the Economic Club of Canada and a roundtable discussion with The Canadian Press, she pleaded with political allies and foes alike to work with her.

OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS UP, DAILY DOSES DOWN: REPORT

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says doctors have increased their prescriptions for opioids over the last five years, but have been giving patients fewer doses. Between 2012 and 2016, the number of opioid prescriptions rose by almost seven per cent, but, on average, daily doses by five per cent. The CIHI report also found that stronger opioids are being increasingly more prescribed, with 57 per cent of all opioids prescribed in Canada last year being high potency, as opposed to 52 per cent in 2012.

JURY TO BE CHARGED AT BORUTSKI TRIAL

A jury will be charged by an Ottawa judge today before beginning deliberations in the trial of Basil Borutski. The 60-year-old man is on trial for first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in eastern Ontario in 2015 — Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam. In his closing argument yesterday, Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson said jurors ought to have no reasonable doubts that Borutski killed his three former friends in a carefully executed plan to exact revenge.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS TODAY AT GAS PLANT TRIAL

Closing arguments are set to be heard today at the Toronto trial of two top aides to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty who are charged with destroying documents. Defence lawyers will push the Ontario court judge to acquit David Livingston and Laura Miller. Both have pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted mischief and illegal computer use.

ONTARIO CITY LOOKING TO END AGE-BASED DISCOUNTS

An eastern Ontario city is mulling the idea of scrapping discounts on municipal programs and services for seniors and youth in order to boost supports for low-income residents of any age. The City of Kingston says that while it already has a Municipal Fee Assistance program for those in need, the approach it's considering would raise the qualification threshold so more people could access the savings.

NEW BRUNSWICK POLITICIANS QUITS FOR LIFEGUARD JOB

A New Brunswick city councillor has stepped down to take an unlikely gig: lifeguard in the Bahamas. Jordan Nowlan was turned 19 the day after he was elected. But after five-and-a-half-years as a councillor-at-large, the 24-year-old recently quit to work as a lifeguard at Castaway Cay, a private island that serves as an exclusive port for Disney Cruise Line ships.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Toronto to make an announcement on housing.

— The National Energy Board will hear from landowners in Hinton, Alta., concerned with the route of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

— Municipal leaders meet with cabinet ministers and parliamentarians to discuss infrastructure, housing and pot legalization.

— In St. John's, N.L., arguments begin in the case of transgender activist Gemma Hickey, who is seeking a non-binary birth certificate.

— In Halifax, the Crown will appeal the acquittal of a taxi driver who is alleged to have sexually assaulted an intoxicated passenger.