Man faces additional charges in Peterborough, Ont., student housing scam

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A man is facing additional charges in an ongoing investigation into a student housing rental scam in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough police charged the man earlier this week with seven counts each of fraud under $5,000 and obtaining by false pretences.

Investigators allege the accused placed an online advertisement for a rental home and collected first and last month's rent from university students knowing that the home was either being sold or foreclosed.

They allege the man also accepted first and last month's rent from two other people for a room at a Peterborough home knowing that he would be unable to have the property ready by the Nov. 1 move-in date.