Man facing multiple charges after barricading himself in Sudbury, Ont., home

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police say a Sudbury, Ont., man is facing additional charges after officers went to his home to arrest him on three outstanding warrants.

It's alleged the man barricaded himself inside when officers arrived Tuesday afternoon, and caused significant damage to the home.

A tactical unit was called in, but police say the man refused to surrender so officers entered the home around 8 p.m. and the man was arrested.

No one was injured during the incident.

The 47-year-old man is charged with resisting a peace officer, failing to comply with recognizance and mischief over $5,000 relating to Tuesday's incident.