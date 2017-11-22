Missing B.C. woman found alive almost three days after she disappeared

COQUITLAM, B.C. — A Vancouver-area woman missing since Monday has been found alive after she disappeared while out walking three dogs.

Annette Poitras was last seen as she headed out to walk the dogs in a rugged area of Coquitlam, not far from her home.

RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says it's the kind of news they wanted to be able to relay to the woman's family.

He says she was sore but responsive and talking to rescuers after being found in a basin in the Coquitlam watershed.

He says the three dogs are also alive.