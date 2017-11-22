Progressive Conservatives win Newfoundland and Labrador byelection by big margin

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Progressive Conservative candidate managed a lop-sided victory on Tuesday in a Newfoundland and Labrador byelection in the St. John's area.

Farmer and businessman Jim Lester garnered a commanding 47 per cent of the vote while Liberal Jim Burton and NDP candidate Nicole Kieley ended with 25 per cent each.

The new member of the house of assembly takes the position left vacant by Steve Kent, the former member for Mount Pearl North, who stepped down last month.

The seat has been a Progressive Conservative stronghold in recent elections, but Tory Leader Paul Davis says the win is a shift in the political tide against the governing Liberals.

With the Tory win the seat count in the legislature is 30 Liberals, seven Progressive Conservatives, two New Democrats and one independent.