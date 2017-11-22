Quebec passes motion against Ottawa's directive allowing knives on planes

Quebec's legislature has passed a motion against Transport Canada's directive allowing airline passengers to carry small blades, including kirpans.

The motion tabled today by the Coalition for Quebec's Future will be sent to federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Transport Canada recently announced that knife blades up to six centimetres will be allowed on domestic and most international flights, beginning Nov. 27.

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says his government, in voting for the motion, was not motivated by religious discrimination but rather by concerns about security.

Amir Khadir, one of three members of Quebec solidaire who abstained on the motion, says the legislature was using members of the Sikh community as a scapegoat because some of them carry the kirpan.