Regina man accused of helping to smuggle people across Canada-U.S. border

SASKATOON — A Regina man who pleaded guilty in the United States for his part in a human smuggling operation has been arrested and charged in Canada.

RCMP say Victor Omoruyi was picked up at the Saskatoon International Airport on Tuesday.

He had been deported from the U.S. where he pleaded guilty to transporting an illegal alien.

Police say he is charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act with one count of human smuggling and one count of aiding or abetting.

They say the charges are in relation to an investigation into nine Nigerian citizens and asylum-seekers who were intercepted while crossing into Canada from North Dakota last April.