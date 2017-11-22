Woman trying to help at crash site struck and killed while crossing road

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A woman who stopped to help a driver of a vehicle which crashed into a ditch on Tuesday was struck by another motorist and died in hospital.

Niagara Region police say the Good Samaritan was struck just after 6 p.m. near the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls (near Montrose Road and Kalar Road).

Police say after a vehicle left the QEW and rolled over in a ditch, another vehicle stopped and a 48-year-old female passenger got out to help, but was hit by an SUV as she crossed the road.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, then moved to another hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle which rolled over suffered minor injuries while the driver of the SUV was not injured.