Higher gas prices help boost retail sales in September
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.1 per cent to $49.1 billion in September, boosted by sales at gasoline stations due to higher prices.
The agency says excluding sales in this subsector, retail sales fell 0.2 per cent.
Sales at gasoline stations were up 2.6 per cent as prices rose, largely due to supply disruptions caused by hurricane Harvey.
In volume terms, sales at gasoline stations declined 2.5 per cent.
Overall, sales were up in five of 11 subsectors, representing 52 per cent of retail trade.
After removing the effects of price changes, retail sales in volume terms fell 0.6 per cent.
