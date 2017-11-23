In the news today, Nov. 23

stories in the news for Thursday, Nov. 23

———

ACTRA TO TACKLE HARASSMENT ISSUE

ACTRA, the Canadian performers' union, will host a meeting this evening with other industry stakeholders to discuss sexual misconduct. The meeting comes amid a deluge of sexual harassment and assault allegations coming out of the entertainment and media sectors. ACTRA says it wants to work with other groups to implement practical, concrete measures to tackle the issue in a way that also leads to cultural change.

———

SENATOR TO FLAG HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES IN TIBET

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ponders a trip to China, a Conservative senator plans to draw attention to human rights abuses in its Himalayan region of Tibet. Sen. Dennis Patterson plans to use procedural rules in the Senate today to generate publicity to the abuses. He says he and fellow senators will read the biographies of more than half a dozen political prisoners held in Tibet.

———

FEDS SAY CITIES THAT WANT CASH NEED INNOVATIVE IDEAS

The federal government is launching its "Smart Cities Challenge" today that will provide millions of dollars to communities. The money will go to municipalities that propose the most interesting and innovative ideas. The government has said the ideas could be anything from a mobile app to help seniors and caregivers co-ordinate transportation to equipping homeless shelters with online learning hubs to help users find jobs.

———

MEN WHO ASSAULTED DENNIS OLAND TO BE SENTENCED

Two Halifax men who pleaded guilty to assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison last summer are to be sentenced today. Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. and left him with facial injuries. Oland had been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of his multi-millionaire father, Richard Oland. But the courts have since overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial.

———

MARYAM MONSEF GRAPPLES WITH RED TAPE

It's been more than a year since the minister responsible for the status of women revealed that she was born in Iran, rather than Afghanistan as she had thought. But Maryam Monsef is still waiting for the government to update her documents. Monsef, who had listed her birthplace as Herat, Afghanistan, when she applied for a Canadian passport, said she would correct the error and has submitted documentation. Monsef is still waiting for federal bureaucrats to get back to her. Immigration officials won't comment on her case.

———

TORONTO POLICE TO NO LONGER PATROL HIGH SCHOOLS

The Toronto District School Board voted last night to permanently end the practice of having police officers stationed in high schools. The vote followed a staff report which said students, staff and parents found the police presence left some teens feeling intimidated or uncomfortable. The program, which was suspended at the start of the school year, saw police stationed at 45 high schools to try to improve safety and perceptions of police.

———

LAWREN HARRIS PAINTING FETCHES $3 MILLION

A painting by Group of Seven founding member Lawren Harris sold for just over $3 million Wednesday night, in line with presale expectations. The 1925 oil canvas "Mountains East of Maligne Lake" had a pre-sale estimate of $2.5 million to $3.5 million, according to the Heffel Fine Art Auction House. This painting was one of eight by Harris among more than 100 that fetched a total of $15 million at the Toronto auction.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the retail trade figures and employment insurance numbers for September.

— The City of Vancouver will unveil its new housing strategy.

— Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne begins a trade mission to China.

— Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao pitches his recent economic update at the Montreal Board of Trade.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Charlottetown.

— The Fraser Institute will release a study comparing Canada's age of retirement to retirement ages in other countries.

— Canadian Heritage will announce details regarding the Christmas Lights Across Canada event.