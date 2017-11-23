Liberals to nominate Universite de Moncton rector as languages commissioner

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals appear to have targeted the rector of the Universite de Moncton as the next languages commissioner.

The Canadian Press has learned that Franco-Manitoban Raymond Theberge is the favoured choice to replace Graham Fraser.

Madeleine Meilleur withdrew her candidacy earlier this year following accusations from the opposition she was too closely linked to the governing Liberals.

Francophone and Acadian communities across the country have been calling for a commissioner who is not from either Quebec or Ontario.

The federation that represents the communities says it does not want to comment out of respect for the nomination process.

The federal government is not confirming whether Theberge has been chosen for the position.

His nomination still needs to be officially announced to the opposition parties and then formally presented in Parliament.