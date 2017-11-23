Man charged after allegedly defrauding elderly neighbour of more than $130,000
LONDON, Ont. — A 50-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly defrauding his elderly neighbour of more than $130,000.
Police in London, Ont., allege the man befriended a woman in her 80s in 2015 and slowly gained her trust over the next year and a half by helping out with errands and home repairs.
Police say the woman eventually trusted the man with her bank documents, which he allegedly used to access her accounts and open credit cards in her name.
They say the man was also added as a second card-holder and named power of attorney on her property.
Police allege that over nine months in 2017, the woman was ultimately defrauded of at least $136,000.
Police say the man is facing six charges including two counts of fraud over $5,000.
