Mountie seriously hurt in head-on collision south of Edmonton; charges pending

DEVON, Alta. — Mounties say an officer has been seriously injured in a collision south of Edmonton.

RCMP say it happened early today near Devon when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle being driven erratically.

Police say the vehicle didn't stop and the officer didn't pursue it, but did alert another Mountie about it.

A short time later, the first officer came across a head-on collision between the vehicle and an RCMP cruiser — an officer was outside and unconscious.

The officer gave first-aid to his colleague, who was taken to an Edmonton hospital where police say he is recovering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, and the 53-year-old driver from Calmar, Alta., was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation for our members and speaks to the risks that we may be faced with at any time," said Sgt. Clifton Dunn, commander of the Devon detachment.