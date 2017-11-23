N.S. premier takes swipe at auditor general, says leave policy to politicians

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil came out swinging today at the province's auditor general over a report critical of how the province communicates its health care strategy.

In a report released Wednesday, Michael Pickup said the province has done a poor job communicating its plan to address problems in primary care, including doctor shortages.

McNeil is expressing surprise that Pickup commented on something the premier considers public policy, and says the auditor general's job is to make sure the government is spending taxpayers' dollars appropriately.

He says public policy is the right of "those who sit in the House of Assembly" and if Pickup wants to do public policy there are 51 ridings in which he can run for office.

McNeil also says he believes his government has done an "outstanding job" of communicating with the public about health care challenges.