QuickList: government's rules for Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says a skating rink erected on Parliament Hill to mark the country's 150th birthday will now stay open until the end of February, after critics and the public assailed the original window of Dec. 7-31.

The rink also comes with a list of "guidelines" that differ little from the rules that govern typical public skating facilities, but have nonetheless earned the scorn of Canadians on social media and elsewhere. They are as follows:

— Skaters will have to obtain passes that are available for free 48 hours before their scheduled use date and are good for 40 minutes on the rink.

— Only those wearing skates are permitted on the ice surface.

— It is highly recommended that all skaters wear a CSA-approved helmet during all skating sessions.

— Patrons attending must have a responsible adult of 18 years of age to accompany children 12 years and under. Carrying children while on the ice surface, including baby carriers, is prohibited.

— Food and drinks are not to be taken on the ice surface.

— All accidents or injuries must be reported immediately to the on-site supervisor.

— Hockey sticks and/or pucks are prohibited.

— The use of headsets, cell phone or electronic devices is prohibited.

— Rough play, speed, figure skating and multiplayer games (i.e. tag and races), foul language or inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated.

— Wheelchairs and strollers are permitted during skating sessions, with the accompaniment of a responsible person age 18 or older with skates on.

— Only so-called "E-Z gliders" are permitted as a skating aid.

— CSA approved helmets are required for wheelchair and stroller occupants.