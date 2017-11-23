Regulator investigating Sears Canada liquidation sale prices: monitor
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that prices on some merchandise was marked up ahead of the liquidation sales at Sears Canada that began last month, the court-appointed monitor overseeing the retailer says.
The monitor says the regulator sent letters on Nov. 8 to the liquidators inquiring about the allegations that certain merchandise was marked up.
Sears began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer.
After the sales began, several customers posted pictures to social media suggesting prices had been raised.
The joint-venture group running the liquidation includes Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.
Most Popular
-
'Absolute rubbish': College students dismayed by post-strike workload, $500 refund
-
Trump's attack on another Black sports figure no coincidence: Dale
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
Jury shown video of off-duty cop and alleged murderer embracing at Halifax bar