Warrant issued for London, Ont., woman in hit-and-run death of woman, 64

LONDON, Ont. — A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old woman in a hit-and-run death in London, Ont.

Investigators say 64-year-old Deborah Titus of London was killed in a collision on Tuesday.

It's alleged Titus was attempting to retrieve property that had been stolen from her from a vehicle driven by the suspect.

Police say Titus was struck and a bystander who came to her aid was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.