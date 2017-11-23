Warrant issued for London, Ont., woman in hit-and-run death of woman, 64
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON, Ont. — A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old woman in a hit-and-run death in London, Ont.
Investigators say 64-year-old Deborah Titus of London was killed in a collision on Tuesday.
It's alleged Titus was attempting to retrieve property that had been stolen from her from a vehicle driven by the suspect.
Police say Titus was struck and a bystander who came to her aid was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.
They say the wanted woman is charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care