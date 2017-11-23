Winnipeg Free Press rolls out marijuana news site The Leaf to attract readers

The editor of the Winnipeg Free Press says its specialized cannabis news website called The Leaf is generating quite a "buzz" since launching earlier this week.

Paul Samyn says the newspaper thinks there is a growing national and Manitoba reader appetite for news about marijuana as Canada moves toward legalization of recreational pot use next summer.

To serve that need, it has hired a full-time cannabis reporter to generate articles such as the site's first locally written piece, "So, you want to grow your own (legal) weed." It's also looking for advertisers to help offset its costs.

The site's logo includes a cannabis leaf combined with a red maple leaf and it invites readers to ask for advice from a columnist named Dear Herb.

Samyn says the site generated about 1,300 page views in its first 12 hours, despite not being widely promoted. About 20 per cent of the views were from Toronto, he says, with most of the rest from inside the province.