Alberta man charged in head-on crash with police cruiser south of Edmonton
DEVON, Alta. — A 53-year-old man has been charged in a head-on collision with an RCMP cruiser south of Edmonton.
RCMP say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle being driven erratically early Thursday morning, and when it didn't stop, the officer alerted another Mountie about it but didn't pursue it.
A short time later, the first officer came across a head-on collision between the vehicle and an RCMP cruiser — an officer was outside and unconscious.
The officer gave first-aid to his colleague, who was taken to an Edmonton hospital where police say he is recovering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Brent Allen Tchir of Leduc County is facing several charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while unauthorized.
Tchir is in custody and is set to appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 30.
