News / Canada

Alberta man charged in head-on crash with police cruiser south of Edmonton

The aftermath of a collision between a car and an RCMP vehicle is shown in Devon, Alta., Thursday, Nov.23, 2017 in an RCMP handout photo. An on-duty Devon RCMP member received life-saving treatment after he was struck and injured following a collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

The aftermath of a collision between a car and an RCMP vehicle is shown in Devon, Alta., Thursday, Nov.23, 2017 in an RCMP handout photo. An on-duty Devon RCMP member received life-saving treatment after he was struck and injured following a collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

DEVON, Alta. — A 53-year-old man has been charged in a head-on collision with an RCMP cruiser south of Edmonton.

RCMP say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle being driven erratically early Thursday morning, and when it didn't stop, the officer alerted another Mountie about it but didn't pursue it.

A short time later, the first officer came across a head-on collision between the vehicle and an RCMP cruiser — an officer was outside and unconscious.

The officer gave first-aid to his colleague, who was taken to an Edmonton hospital where police say he is recovering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brent Allen Tchir of Leduc County is facing several charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while unauthorized.

Tchir is in custody and is set to appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 30.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular