Boy charged after students threatened at Peterborough, Ont., school
A
A
Share via Email
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A 13-year-old boy has been charged following an incident involving a plastic toy gun at a Peterborough, Ont., elementary school.
Police say they were called to the school on Wednesday to investigate a report that a student was threatening other students in the school yard during morning recess.
They say the officers located the youth and a weapon, which was determined to be a plastic toy gun capable of discharging plastic beads.
Investigators say the boy was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He is to appear in court on Dec. 18.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Wheely, Halifax? Committee votes for bicycle limit on the ferry
-
Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins