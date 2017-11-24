News / Canada

Coast guard to survey sunken vessel off Newfoundland after oil sighting

A multi-beam sonar image provided by the Canadian Hydrographic Service shows the hull of the Manolis L paper carrier. No fuel is visible in this image. The Canadian Coast Guard used this technology to pinpoint the location of the sunken vessel to deploy a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) that confirmed a small fuel leak from the vessel's hull. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Hydrographic Service

CHANGE ISLANDS, N.L. — The Canadian Coast Guard says a small amount of oil has seeped from a sunken vessel in northern Newfoundland.

The coast guard says as part of its regular maintenance program on the Manolis L, ongoing surveillance has detected some light, unrecoverable oil sheens in the area.

It says the amounts are small — between 0.2 and 1.7 litres.

The Coast Guard says it will conduct a survey of the hull using a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was carrying a load of paper when it went down near Change Islands in Notre Dame Bay in January 1985 with more than 500 tonnes of fuel and diesel on board, most of which has already leaked.

(VOCM)

