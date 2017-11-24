Coast guard to survey sunken vessel off Newfoundland after oil sighting

CHANGE ISLANDS, N.L. — The Canadian Coast Guard says a small amount of oil has seeped from a sunken vessel in northern Newfoundland.

The coast guard says as part of its regular maintenance program on the Manolis L, ongoing surveillance has detected some light, unrecoverable oil sheens in the area.

It says the amounts are small — between 0.2 and 1.7 litres.

The Coast Guard says it will conduct a survey of the hull using a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was carrying a load of paper when it went down near Change Islands in Notre Dame Bay in January 1985 with more than 500 tonnes of fuel and diesel on board, most of which has already leaked.