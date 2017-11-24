Driver killed last winter: City of Winnipeg testing shields for city buses

WINNIPEG — Driver safety shields are being added to six transit buses in Winnipeg to see how the barriers work.

The city says the pilot project will last at least six months so drivers have time to provide feedback on which of two shield designs is the best.

Several security changes were announced in the city's 2018 budget after a transit driver was attacked by a passenger last February.

Irvine Jubal Fraser, who was 58, died after he was stabbed multiple times.

The bus had reached the end of the line late at night and Fraser was trying to remove the man, who had been sleeping at the back of the bus.

Other proposed safety measures include additional transit security and point duty inspectors.

In June, someone threw a large piece of concrete at a transit driver and hit him in the head. The driver was not badly hurt.

The cost to buy and install each shield could be as much as $5,000. Depending on the results, all 600 transit buses could be equipped with shields.