Forces have kicked out 29 service members this year for sex misconduct

OTTAWA — The Defence Department says more than two dozen service members have been kicked out of the military so far this year for inappropriate sexual behaviour, with dozens of other cases still under review.

Chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance declared in April that he would seek to remove any and all military personnel who are found guilty of sexual misconduct as part of a crackdown on such behaviour.

Twenty-nine service members have since been forced to leave the military while 10 others have been allowed to stay, but have either been given a formal warning or are on probation or under orders to seek counselling.

That could be just the tip of the iceberg — officials say they are currently reviewing another 83 cases, some of which are waiting on court decisions.

Vance took a hard line on inappropriate sexual behaviour in the Forces following a series of media reports that described the problem as chronic and endemic.