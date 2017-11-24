Hells suspect arraigned in Montreal on various charges

MONTREAL — A member of the Hells Angels who was arrested after eight years on the lam has been arraigned on four charges.

Marc Bordage, 54, is accused of passing himself off as another person; possessing a false passport; using the passport; and having in his possession another person's identity papers.

He was arraigned in Montreal on Friday afternoon, a day after being nabbed downtown by city and provincial police.

Bordage was one of the 10 most wanted criminals in the province.

He will remain behind bars pending his bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Bordage had been sought since 2009 on charges of conspiracy, gangsterism and drug trafficking.The charges were dropped with a stay of proceedings in 2016.