In the news today, Nov. 24

Five stories in the news for Friday, Nov. 24

PM TO APOLOGIZE TO NL RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL SURVIVORS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will apologize today for abuse at residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador. Students from five schools were left out of a 2008 compensation deal but the Trudeau government offered to settle a class-action suit last year. However, a lawyer for the students says an apology was the most important thing for many of his clients. Innu leaders will boycott today's event and won't accept the apology, saying Innu children suffered in other places besides residential schools.

GOVERNMENT PRESSED TO HELP HOMELESS VETERANS

The Trudeau government is being urged to produce a long-awaited plan to help homeless veterans after their plight received only a passing mention in the Liberals' new national housing strategy. The strategy released this week did include a specific recognition that "veteran homelessness is unacceptable" but was vague on plans to address the problem. A plan is expected to be released this fall.

MANITOBA JUDGE VIC TOEWS DROPS COURT CHALLENGE

Manitoba Judge Vic Toews has dropped his court challenge of a federal ethic's commissioner ruling that found he violated the Conflict of Interest Act when he received money from two Manitoba First Nations. A Federal Court document shows Toews filed his notice earlier this month. Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson ruled in April that Toews received money from two Manitoba First Nations just after he left federal office in July 2013.

REGULATOR SCANNING SEARS PRICES

The Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that prices on some goods were marked up ahead of the liquidation sales at Sears Canada that began last month. The court-appointed monitor overseeing the retailer says the federal competition watchdog sent letters on Nov. 8 to the liquidators inquiring about the allegations that certain merchandise was marked up. Sears Canada has been under court protection since June.

IS THE SUN SETTING ON BLACK FRIDAY?

Black Friday once saw mobs of people scrambling to be the first into retail outlets to get their hands on hot deals. But the craze may be on the decline as some consumers and retailers abandon the tradition by either opting out or turning to internet shopping instead. Online fashion retailer ModCloth said this year that its website would shut down on Black Friday and the company would donate US$5 million worth of merchandise to a non-profit organization.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will give a speech in Calgary on the importance of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

— National Energy Board to hear from landowners in Edson, Alta. concerned with the route of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

— Various federal cabinet ministers will appear in several cities to launch the Smart Cities Challenge.

— Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will give the opening speech at a party convention that runs through Sunday.

— Statistics Canada releases the quarterly financial statistics for enterprises for the third quarter and farm income, 2016.

— The federal and Ontario immigration ministers will sign the Canada-Ontario Immigration Agreement.