Second suspect in Alberta triple murder case takes stand in his own defence

RED DEER, Alta. — The second of two central Alberta men accused of murdering three people took the witness stand in his own defence Friday.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank each face three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 8, 2013, deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus.

The bodies were later found in the burned wreckage of their home.

Frank told the court a different story than Klaus about what happened at the farm house.

He testified the two men were drinking at a bar in Castor and a few hours later left in Klaus's vehicle and drove to the farm.

Frank testified that Klaus told him to stay in the vehicle and then walked behind the house.

As he sat waiting in the vehicle Frank said he heard a loud noise, but wasn't sure what it was. He then saw a muzzle flash while hearing what sounded like a gunshot.

Frank testified that Klaus then walked back to the vehicle and told him to get out and start his father's pickup truck.

He then watched Klaus enter a Quonset hut, grab a gas can, then walk into the house before coming out a few minutes later.

Frank said they then drove away in the two vehicles and parked near a river. They left the truck and drove off in Klaus's vehicle.

Ask they drove away Frank said he asked Klaus what had happened at the farm.

He said Klaus told him "I just lost my entire family."

Frank said Klaus then threatened to kill him if he said anything.