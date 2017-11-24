Southern Alberta man charged with sexually assaulting 5 teens for nearly 1 year
CLARESHOLM, Alta. — Mounties say a southern Alberta man has been charged with sexually assaulting five teens for nearly a year.
Claresholm RCMP say an investigation began on Nov. 15 after five people in their middle to late teens alleged sexual assault incidents involving the accused took place over an 11-month period.
The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect the victims, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and eight counts of sexual exploitation.
He is expected to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on Dec. 6.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Claresholm RCMP or local police or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by phone or online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by text messge.
(CTV Calgary)
