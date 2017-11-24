'Stranger Things' cast wish Canadians a Happy Thanksgiving — sort of

The Stranger Things cast had their North American Thanksgivings upside down.

"Have an awesome day, take a load off, enjoy some pumpkin pie."

In a Facebook post on the Netflix Canada account, which has already been viewed more than 226K times, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) had a playful message for Canadians.

After mistakenly wishing Canadian fans a happy Thanksgiving, the cast double-doubled down on some classic stereotypes.

While the Tim Hortons remark was predictable, Edmonton got a special shout out as Montgomery was shown sitting in a Hola La Taco truck — a favourite food truck in the YEG.

This video confirmed the notion that it doesn't have to be our Thanksgiving to be thankful for all dressed chips.

Maybe we can all embrace Keery's final sign-off and greet someone with it this weekend.