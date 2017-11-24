News / Canada

Trade ministers say progress made reducing barriers on cross-border liquor sales

New Brunswick Treasury Board president, Roger Melanson and Brad Duguid, Ontario’s minister of Economic Development and Growth address a news conference in Dieppe, N.B. Friday. Federal, provincial and territorial ministers met to discuss issues under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

New Brunswick Treasury Board president, Roger Melanson and Brad Duguid, Ontario’s minister of Economic Development and Growth address a news conference in Dieppe, N.B. Friday. Federal, provincial and territorial ministers met to discuss issues under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

DIEPPE, N.B. — Canada's internal-trade ministers say they are making progress on reducing barriers for interprovincial alcohol sales, and will have a plan of action by July.

The Supreme Court of Canada will next month hear a case on cross-border liquor sales, but Ontario's Brad Duguid says he prefers public policy be settled through what's best for the public rather than through the courts.

Other issues discussed by the ministers at a meeting in Dieppe, N.B. include alcohol, cannabis, online sales, and improving regulatory measures.

It was the ministers' first meeting since the new Canadian Free Trade Agreement came into effect in July.

The ministers say they also discussed the issue of high food prices faced by people living in northern Canada and other remote locations in the country.

A committee will report in the spring on ways those prices could be lowered to improve access to healthy food choices.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular