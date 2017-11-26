Justin Trudeau’s wax figure looks nothing like him, say Twitter users

The unveiling of Justin Trudeau’s wax figure has upset people of the internet — who claim it looks more like the actor Sean Penn than the prime minister.

The Montreal Grevin Museum revealed its newest statue last week as fans lined up to take selfies with an “imposter” Trudeau.

While his tailored blue suit, outfitted with a maple leaf pin on the lapel, and bright red Canadian flag socks may have accurately resembled the prime minister for some, it was his stance and facial expression that made the figure the subject of ridicule on Twitter.

Some users said the figure resembled famous actors.

Users also said that the statue is comparable to a “nightmare,” while others have asked for it to be melted down, by way of blowtorch.

Kathleen Payette, head of the museum, said they chose to recreate the Canadian leader because of his “modernism, his open mind and because of his worldwide popularity.”