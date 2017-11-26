Search and rescue on standby after cargo boat breaks down off Newfoundland coast

Canadian officials say a cargo ship with nearly 300 tons of fuel is disabled and is drifting 15 km off the coast of Newfoundland.

A Fisheries and Oceans Canada spokesperson said the 132 metre vessel ran into engine trouble early Sunday morning just after midnight.

The boat, named MV Baby Leeyn, has 11 crew members aboard but no cargo.

A tug has been hired by the owner and is currently trying to attach a tow line.

Search and rescue resources have been put on stand by according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.