Terminally-ill New Brunswick teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo discovers new tumour

RIVERVIEW, N.B. — A New Brunswick teenager with terminal cancer whose hashtag campaign has inspired acts of kindness across the globe has been diagnosed with a new tumour.

Rebecca Schofield, who lives in Riverview, N.B., has turned her years-long battle with brain cancer into an online movement encouraging people to share their good deeds on social media under #BeccaToldMeTo.

Schofield's mother says in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old's two tumours have grown significantly and another has been discovered at the back of her skull.

Anne Schofield says Rebecca took the news with her usual strength and has dubbed the new tumour "meatball."

The Schofields have requested that people send Christmas cards to lift the family's spirits during the holiday season.

The #BeccaToldMeTo campaign has inspired altruistic acts around the world, earned the teenager a day of honour in her native New Brunswick, and attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.