Disabled cargo ship under tow to community in eastern Newfoundland: coast guard
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A disabled cargo ship is being towed to a community on Newfoundland's east coast after running into trouble in rough seas.
The Canadian Coast Guard says the MV Baby Leeyn was under tow early this morning, about seven nautical miles from its destination of Argentia.
The Canadian Coast Guard ship Sir William Alexander is accompanying the vessels, which are expecting to arrive at about 8 a.m. local time.
The coast guard says weather and sea conditions have improved significantly since the 132-metre cargo ship with nearly 300 tons of fuel onboard was hit with engine trouble just after midnight Sunday.
The vessel had been drifting in rough seas, with gusting winds pushing waves up to about three metres.
MV Baby Leeyn was not carrying any cargo when it left port from Argentia, and the coast guard says there are no reports of pollution release.
