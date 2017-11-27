Father of Quebec teen who committed suicide wants stricter anti-bullying measures

MONTREAL — The father of a Quebec teen who committed suicide last week after alleged incessant bullying wants stricter provincial guidelines for how schools deal with intimidation.

Martin Dufour says his 15-year-old son Simon was bullied in primary school, with the taunting extending into his time in secondary school.

He says he is hoping for answers during a meeting with school administrators this week.

Dufour wants a Quebec-wide plan to counter bullying that would be applied in every single school in the province.

According to him, it's time for bullies to be held accountable for their actions.

A spokeswoman for the Longueuil police says their investigation into the boy's death is ongoing.