Father of Quebec teen who committed suicide wants stricter anti-bullying measures

Simon Dufour is shown in this handout image provided by his father Martin Dufour. The sister of a 15-year-old boy who committed suicide is urging people to take action against bullying in the hopes of saving lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO **MANDATORY CREDIT **

MONTREAL — The father of a Quebec teen who committed suicide last week after alleged incessant bullying wants stricter provincial guidelines for how schools deal with intimidation.

Martin Dufour says his 15-year-old son Simon was bullied in primary school, with the taunting extending into his time in secondary school.

He says he is hoping for answers during a meeting with school administrators this week.

Dufour wants a Quebec-wide plan to counter bullying that would be applied in every single school in the province.

According to him, it's time for bullies to be held accountable for their actions.

A spokeswoman for the Longueuil police says their investigation into the boy's death is ongoing.

Claudine Despres says investigators are interviewing people to get a better idea of what happened, including whether bullying was a factor.

