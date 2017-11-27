In the news today, Nov. 27

Four stories in the news for Monday, Nov. 27

———

ARGOS HAND STAMPS STUNNING GREY CUP LOSS

It was another stunning Grey Cup defeat for the Calgary Stampeders. Lirim Hajrullahu's field goal with 53 seconds remaining gave the Toronto Argonauts a 27-24 victory over Calgary on a snowy Sunday night. It marks the second straight year the Stamps have posted a CFL-best record during the regular season, only to fall in the championship game. Calgary dropped an agonizing overtime decision last year to the Ottawa Redblacks.

———

TRUDEAU TO VISIT CHINA NEXT WEEK

Trade and human rights are among the topics Justin Trudeau intends to raise during a visit to China next month. The Prime Minister's Office has finalized details of the trip, which will take place from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7. The PMO says Trudeau will promote a progressive trade agenda and tourism initiatives. The Trudeau government has been wrestling in recent months with whether to launch talks on reaching a free trade deal with China.

———

BABCOCK TRIAL CONTINUES

Jurors in the trial of two men accused of killing a Toronto woman who vanished five years ago will find out if the suspects will call a defence. Dellen Millard and Mark Smich are charged with the first-degree murder of Laura Babcock in the summer of 2012. The crown alleges they disposed of the body by burning it in an animal incinerator. The self-represented Millard will decide today if he'll call a defence — which could include taking the stand himself. Millard and Smich have both pleaded not guilty.

———

EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTIES

Human resources experts say heightened awareness of workplace sexual harassment in the wake of recent allegations is leading some Canadian companies to try to limit potentially inappropriate behaviour at holiday office parties. Shelley Brown, president of Bromelin HR Consulting in Montreal, says though the days of lavish, no-spouses-allowed bacchanals are largely over, navigating after-hours social time with coworkers can still be tricky.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls holds community hearings in Maliotenam, Que.

— The Institute of Governance hosts a two-day national summit with Indigenous leaders in Ottawa.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Caring & Sharing Children’s Christmas Gala in Toronto.

— Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne leads a trade mission in China.

— The Digital Finance Institute holds the AI World Forum on artificial intelligence and machine learning in Toronto.

— National Energy Board in Edson, Alta., to hear from landowners concerned with the route of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.